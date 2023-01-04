Francis Tracy Burnor, 1942-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Francis Tracy Burnor, 80, formerly of Windsor, died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Springfield, Mass. Francis was born on June 12, 1942, in Bethel, Vt. to William and Florence (Martin) Burnor.

Francis worked for many years at Thermal Dynamics in West Lebanon. He also worked cleaning offices at HCRS for five years before retiring.

In his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, DHMC, and at local thrift stores. Francis stayed active; proudly participating in Special Olympics, bowling, and attending the Adult Day Program where he made many friends. Francis loved his shared living providers, Mike and Carol Gibson, who describe Francis as loving ME TV, mashed potatoes, and dessert! Francis never missed an opportunity to give thanks to God at family meals, often adding “Thank you for my family.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings Helen Cowdrey, Douglas Burnor, and William Burnor. He is survived by his home providers Mike and Carol Gibson, and his good friends John and Lilly.

A Celebration of Francis’ Life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:30 p.m., at LIFE Fellowship Foursquare Church, Charlestown, N.H. Burial will be held at Ascutney Cemetery in the spring.