Francis E. Edden, 1932-2022 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Francis Earl Edden, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Ludlow, Vt., passed away on Jan. 28, 2022 after a stay at a hospice facility. Born on May 30, 1932 in the Bronx, N.Y. to Earl and Margaret Edden, he graduated from Santa Clara University followed by two years of service abroad as an artillery officer with the U.S. Army. He later earned a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and worked extensively in computer systems engineering, advancing aircraft defense technology. In 1965, “Frank” married Joanne Welcyng and together they raised six children in Huntington, N.Y., and frequently visited their lake house in Ludlow. He will be remembered as a fixer of all things, an avid golfer and sportsman, a maker of pancakes, a truly humble, generous, and jovial friend, and most of all, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne Edden; six children: Anne Marie Edden, Elizabeth Viducich, Christin Edden, Joseph Edden, Timothy Edden, and Catherine Edden; five grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Caitlin, Sydney and Matthew; his brother Joseph Edden and his sister Elaine Stillwell. Donations can be made to their parish church, www.Saintdavid.org.