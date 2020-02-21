Francis Anderson, 1966-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Francis “Frank” Anderson, 53, of Alstead Center Road, passed away on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, but he will be in the hearts of his family and friends forever. Francis was born in New Haven, Conn. Dec. 10, 1966, the son of Robert and Mary (Whalen) Anderson. He attended schools in Connecticut and worked as a waiter in area restaurants. He loved music and had a fantastic sense of humor.

Francis is survived by his parents Robert and Mary Anderson of Alstead; his sister Elizabeth Ridel and husband William of Barkhamstead, Conn.; and nephews Nicholas and Jason.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.