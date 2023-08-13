Frances Watkins, 1925-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Frances Baker Watkins, 97, originally from Springfield, Vt., died peacefully on Aug. 3, 2023, at DHMC, surrounded by loved ones.

On Oct. 13, 1925, Frances Louise Baker was born at home to Milton and Gladys (Chapman) Baker of North Springfield.

She grew up on a farm in a large, loving household. Born with compromised hearing and sight, she consistently pushed through the many challenges with motivation, determination, laughter, and happiness. After high school, she was accepted into the Perkins Institute for the Blind, but left soon after because she “felt so bad for all the other kids who couldn’t see as well as her.”

In 1949, she married Jesse Watkins of Springfield. They raised five loving, appreciative children. Her favorite job was being a housewife and mother, but she also enjoyed serving food at the Riverside Middle School cafeteria for many years. Being the pianist for the Southern Vermont Old Time Fiddlers, she was thrilled to have made two albums, been on TV, sang, and played for many state and local fairs and talent competitions. The sound of her piano playing rang through the house almost daily, and we still hear the echo of it now. She wrote many, many songs, including her highly requested waltz. On any given day, it was hard to find her without her crocheting, and thousands of people were overjoyed to have received her homemade treasures. She donated hundreds of items to places like David’s house, Red Cross, schools, humane societies, churches, and senior centers. She greeted every day with gratitude. She never had a lot, but would always give what she had to others. Without judgment or hesitation, she gave. She was devoted to her children and to God.

She is predeceased by her parents; siblings Gertrude, Ruth, Doris, Helen, and Robert. She is survived by her children Sharon, Samuel, Carol, Andrew, and Camilla; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Last month, she became the longest living person in her recorded family history, to which she commented, “I didn’t do anything special, I just lived!” She will definitely be missed, and will surely leave a hole in all our hearts.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., at the Charlestown, N.H. Senior Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting the family with the arrangements.