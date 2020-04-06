Frances M. Thibault, 1946-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Frances M. Thibault, 73, passed away March 29, 2020 at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, N.H. She was born July 10, 1946 in Bellows Falls, daughter of Peter and Frances Golec. She graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1964. She enjoyed spending summers with her aunt and uncle Donald and Sophie McKenny and cousins in Lynn, Mass. and at their camp in Grafton. She was a longtime resident of Alstead, N.H.

During high school, she worked as a cashier at the Bellows Falls Cash Market. After graduation, she worked at the Bellows Falls Trust Company and then moved to Deep River, Conn. to live with her aunt and uncle, Stephanie and Edward Giza. She was employed at the Middlesex Hospital. Upon returning to Bellows Falls, she was employed at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

In September of 1976, she married Paul A. Thibault. They operated the Alstead Village Store for many years. Upon her husband’s passing in 1993, Frances ran the store for several years. Frances worked for a short time for Home Health Care Services. She also volunteered as a bookkeeper at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Charlestown for several years. She made several close friends while there who will dearly miss her.

Frances is survived by her daughters Kristin Thibault and her fiancé Marc LeBlanc; Bethany Thibault and her sons Avery, Julius, and Elijah Martin; stepson Mark Thibault and wife Kim and their sons Brandon, Justin, and Michael; stepson Glen Thibault and wife Kelly and their daughters Amber and Erika; her brothers Peter Golec and his wife Ellen; Stanley Golec and his wife Victoria; and sisters Jane Golec, Theresa (Terri) Szklennik and her husband Martin, Catherine (Casey) Knight and her husband Russell, Mary Trombly and her husband George, and several nieces and nephews.

Frances was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren Avery, Julius, and Elijah. Frances will be missed by many.

Services will be for the immediate family only with burial in the Alstead Center Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.