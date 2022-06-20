Frances M. Gallagher, 1925-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Frances M. Gallagher, 97, of Cherry Hill, Bellows Falls, Vt., died Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born January 4, 1925, in Chester, Vt., the daughter of Lloyd and Edith (Glazier) Martin. She grew up in Chester, Vt. and graduated from Chester High School in 1943. She received an Associates Degree from Green Mountain College in the dietary field. She worked as a dietician at the Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Bellows Falls. All of her hard work and dedication was noted when she received the “Employee of the Spring Quarter” award in 1985. She retired from Rockingham Hospital in 1988.

On Sept. 20, 1947, she married James J. Gallagher who predeceased her in 2008. She is survived by one son, Timothy Gallagher, and his wife, Catherine Gihlstorf of North Carolina; three daughters, Patricia Mark and her husband, Robert of Westminster, Terry Obuchowski and her husband, Paul of Bellows Falls, Marty Gallagher and her husband, Bill Stevens of Westminster; her beloved 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her niece and best friend, Maureen Caskin; along with many other nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Murphy, and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and James Jardine.

She was a sweet, kind lady who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was famous for her chocolate and butterscotch chip cookies, which she baked every Saturday. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, especially when she won, and very much enjoyed sharing her knowledge of the history of her beloved Chester, Vt.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Church on Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held one hour before the mass at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.