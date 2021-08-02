Florence K. Gomez, 1930-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Florence Kendall Gomez passed away at the age of 91, July 18, 2021 after a long period of declining health. She was able to stay at home for all but two months thanks to family, church friends, and VNA Hospice.

Florence, known as Flossy or Flo to some of her friends, was born in Springfield, Vt., Feb. 20, 1930 to Slayton and Alice Kendall, the oldest of four children, and grew up in Baltimore, Vt. She went to the one-room schoolhouse in Baltimore through eighth grade and then to Springfield High School, where she graduated in 1947.

Florence met her future husband, Manuel Gomez, at a square dance; they married on New Year’s Eve 1948. Their marriage lasted for 53 years, until Manuel passed away in September 2002. Seven children were born to them: Mark, Terry, Michael, Juanita, Juan, Carmencita, and Manuella.

The family lived in Chester until 1966; they resided in Springfield for several years, and then eventually moved to Baltimore in the early ’80s. Florence returned to Springfield in 2005.

After high school, Florence worked as a cook at a girls’ camp, waitressed in White River Junction, and did on-the-job training as a nurse’s aide at Springfield Hospital, which prepared her for her many years of caregiving in people’s homes, as well as caring for her parents, husband, and other family members when needed.

She was an avid writer journaling most of her life and was fastidious about sending out cards, letters, and notes of encouragement to others. In the last few years, she took on the challenge of learning to use the internet with an iPad, which enabled her to keep in touch via emails, photos, and video chats with her children and her many grandchildren, in addition to empowering her to be able to join in on Zoom church gatherings.

Her hobbies included crocheting, sewing, and TOPS club, which she belonged to for over 50 years and was the TOPS queen one year when she lost 50 pounds. She also grew beautiful Gloxinias and African violets and gifted them to many of her family and friends. Additionally, before giving up driving, she enjoyed meeting up with friends at McDonald’s for coffee and socializing.

Florence had a strong faith in God and was baptized in 1967. She became a member of the Springfield Church of Christ where she developed many beautiful relationships over the years. She also served on the Vermont Council of Aging for multiple years.

Through her donating to and persistence in getting a sidewalk leading up to Springfield Hospital, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony unveiling the new sidewalk.

She is survived by her sister Louise Kendall Peale of Springfield, a brother Frank Kendall of Baltimore, her son Mark (Jerry), daughter Juanita (Ray) of Oregon, son Juan of Baltimore, and daughter Manuella (William D.) also of Baltimore. She is survived by 11 grandchildren: Eric and Nathan Gomez, Joel Gomez, Lorrie Sue Gomez, Nicolette and Nicolas Gomez, Carissa Shrout, Vanessa Goad, and Mathew, Samuel, and Emily Eastman, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Florence was predeceased by her parents, husband Manuel, sister Dorothy Pingree, daughter Carmencita, sons Michael and Terry, and grandson Jeremy.

There will be a memorial service in the fall at the convenience of the family. A notice will be put in the newspaper once it is finalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmencita Gomez Camp Fund for Ganderbrook Christian Camp gifting scholarships for children to attend. Checks can be made out to Springfield Church of Christ, earmarked for Carmencita camp fund, P.O. Box 160, Springfield VT 05156.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Visiting Nurse Hospice program for their physical and emotional support to our mother and us as a family these last few months of her life.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.