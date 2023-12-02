Florence “Fluff” Storey, 1933-2023

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – Florence “Fluff” Lois Yates Storey, 90, formerly of Brattleboro, Vt., and currently of Mansfield Place in Essex Junction, Vt., died on Nov. 20, 2023, in Essex Junction, Vt., after a lingering illness.

Fluff was born on July 13, 1933, in Winthrop, Mass., to Margaret (Bordeaux) and Donald Earl Yates. She attended elementary school in Bellows Falls, Vt., and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1951. She graduated from Castleton State Teacher’s College in 1955.

Fluff married Rodney Lee Storey, whom she met at Castleton, in her senior year of college in 1954. Their daughter Sue Carol Storey was born in Portsmouth, Va., in 1956, where they were spending Rodney’s last year in the Navy.

After living in Virginia and Williamstown, Vt., in the late 50s, Fluff and Rod moved to Brattleboro in 1960, where they both had teaching careers. She achieved her master’s degree in teaching from the University of Massachusetts, and a second master’s degree with combined graduate studies from the University of Vermont, Keene State, and Norwich University. Fluff taught for 35 of her 38 years at the Academy School in West Brattleboro, retiring in 1995.

Fluff’s daughter Sue, Sue’s husband Tom Broido, her beloved granddaughters Halle Broido and Galen Broido, and Galen’s partner Giacomo Zilli survive her. She is also survived by two brothers Fred Yates and Ross Yates. She was predeceased by her husband Rod in 1988, and her siblings Pauline Yates Brillant and Donald Yates.

Fluff wanted her lifelong friends to know how much they meant to her, and how much they all enriched her life.

There will be no visiting hours at Fluff’s request, and no formal service. Please visit www.awrfh.com to read Fluff’s full obituary and share your memories.