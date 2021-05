ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Flora L. Anderson, 88, died Feb. 19, 2021. She was born June 12, 1932. A graveside service will be held May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Houghtonville Cemetery in Grafton. Immediately following, there will be a gathering at the Bartonsville Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barstonsville Grange, Box 119, Upper Bartonsville Rd, Chester, VT 05143. Any questions, please contact Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls.