Felix J. Gurdak, 1924-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Felix John Gurdak, 95, passed away March 30, 2020 at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt., surrounded by loving family. He was born Dec. 22, 1924, in Smithville, Vt., the son of Felix and Hedwig (Was) Gurdak.

Felix attended grade school in Smithville and graduated from Black River Academy in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-1946 as a radio operator. Upon returning, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont in 1950.Felix lived in Winsted, Conn. and worked for New Britain Machine Company until his retirement after 45 years of service.

He was predeceased by his wife Jennie (Centrella) Gurdak and his five sisters Mary Tennyson, Stephania Perrino, Felica Vanguiler, Theresa Gurdak, and Caroline Soltys. Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Due to current circumstances, a graveside service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Connecticut at a later date.

Felix valued the need for quality, local education. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Felix’s name to the Black River Independent School Committee, P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149 or online at www.blackriveris.org.