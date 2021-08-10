Everett A. Millay, 1951-2021

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Everett A. Millay passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones after a battle with cancer, Friday, July 30, 2021.

Born Aug. 5, 1951 in Springfield, Vt., he was the son of the late Archie and Hazel (Seyfarth) Millay. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1969 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Germany during the Vietnam War.

Following his time in service, Everett worked as a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Vermont for over 20 years and was well known in his community. He was an Exalted Ruler for the local Elks Lodge 1560 from 1982-83.

He was a huge fan of the outdoors. Everett loved fishing, gardening, skiing, motorcycles, NASCAR, and visiting the ocean. His favorite place was his own yard that he meticulously maintained. He famously nicknamed his backyard the “Back 40” and would go out and sit and view “survey” it and enjoy its beauty.

Everett loved to cook, and he enjoyed trying new recipes. He had a lot of joy when he would make new things for his family to share.

Everett loved his wife and family more than anything, and time spent with his grandchildren made him so happy.

Everett is survived by his loving wife Diana McLaughlin. He is the father of Kelley Lucatino (Anthony), stepfather of Kelly McLaughlin, Kate Balch (Jason), and Matthew McLaughlin. He is Grandpa to Matteo and Valentino and Pop Pop to Makayla, Brea, and Rosemary.

Everett is also survived by his brother Omar Austin (Linda) and his sister Evelyn Page(Cederic).

On Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 a service was held celebrating his life at Tasker Funeral Home in Dover, N.H. A gift of sympathy for Everett and his family may be made in the form of a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org/donation. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.