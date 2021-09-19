Evelyn M. Aubuchont, 1921-2021

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Evelyn M. Aubuchont, 99, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Thompson House in Brattleboro. Evelyn was born Nov. 26, 1921 in Pomfret, Vt., the daughter of Frank D. and Emma (Laurie) Adams. She was a graduate of Walpole High School. Evelyn worked for H.A. Manning Co. in Bellows Falls for several years.

On Aug. 10, 1941 in Auburn, Mass., she married Ralph L. Aubuchont, who died in 2006. Evelyn is survived by one son John Aubuchont and wife Jad of Sanbornton, N.H.; two daughters Judy Harrison and her husband Peter of Westminster, Vt. and Sally Willard and her husband David of Lewes, Del.; and 8 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, two brothers Vern and Frank Adams, and her granddaughter Sarah Ann Willard and step-granddaughter Kelly.

Evelyn loved reading poetry, had a good sense of humor, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, there will be calling hours from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt., followed by a private burial at the Walpole Cemetery.