Evelyn J. Benware, 1936-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – On Jan. 2, 2023 Evelyn J. (Eastman) Benware, 86, lost her battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 28, 1936 in North Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Chester and Ruth (Hoisington) Eastman.

In 1956 Evelyn married the love of her life Henry E. Benware and they spent 66 happy years together.

She worked most of her life as a machinist, retiring from General Electric in Rutland, Vt.

Evelyn enjoyed spending time at Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. where she had been going since she was a little girl. She was a quiet person, enjoyed watching the birds in her yard, and enjoyed going for rides on nice summer days.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren; Nichole Benware Bourdeu, Eric Benware, Ashly (Goss) Marden, Shaylah Reynolds Goss, Cailynn Goss, Trevor Olney, and her 14 great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Henry; son and first-born Michael A. Benware; daughters Tina R. (Benware) Goss and last child Lisa M. (Benware) Olney; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her siblings Raymond, Gloria, Dolly, Janice, and Joyce.

A graveside service will be in the Oakland Cemetery in the spring.