Evelyn C. Carley

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – My mom, Evelyn “Evie” Clark Carley went to be with Jesus Dec. 17, 2019. Her first love was God and her second love was my dad Gilbert A.W. Carley. Mom loved her family and friends, many of whom, including myself, became believers in God through her wisdom and teaching. Often this happened over coffee and apple pie in the Carleys’ kitchen.

Over 96 years, mom had gone through the Great Depression and World War II. Having only one dress and cardboard soles for shoes, mom still tap-danced on the high school stage. For two and a half years, mom worked in the machine shops for 14 hours a day, building equipment for the war effort. After the war, my sister Maureen “Reenie” was born, and two years later Cornel “Brian” came along. Dad built our house starting with one dollar and mom made it a home starting with a love for God and family.

I never saw my mom angry with dad. We had a peaceful home. She did however dislike injustice with others. Her saying was “Don’t judge others unless you have walked in their shoes.”

Mom was an encouragement to her family and everyone she met. Her family and friends are too numerous to mention, but everyone felt her love and remembers her positive attitude.

Mom was the life of a party and a very talkative one. She loved politics and reading, especially the Bible. She also passed on her love of singing. One of her favorite songs was “God’s Family.” I believe, because of her faith in Christ, she is part of that spiritual family with her name written in the Book of Life.

Towards the end of mom’s life, we asked her to say a prayer. She prayed for others as usual and thanked God for life but was ready to be with Him. Mom closed the prayer by saying, “Okay bye God.” Those words could only come from one Christian lady who loved God as a friend.

Mom, your family, friends, Reenie, and your son loved you very much and will miss you. Burial services will be at the convenience of the family.

