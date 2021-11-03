Eveleth M. Basso, 1923-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Eveleth Mae (Call) Basso, 97, of Chester, Vt., passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at her home, as was her wish, with her family by her side.

She was born in Springfield, Vt., Dec. 6, 1923 to Mortimer and Bessie (Wilson) Call. Graduating from Springfield High in 1941, she worked at Brown’s Fashion Shop before working at J&L in Springfield.

In 1946, Eveleth married William George Basso, and they had 72 years together.

Eveleth was a homemaker with five children and lived in a neighborhood with many children. She was known to have a full tin of chocolate chip cookies to anyone who needed one – even after they grew up! If you were lucky, you might score a big delicious whoopie pie.

Later she did some part-time bookkeeping and started traveling. Member of the Holiday Ramblers and Good Sam Clubs, traveling until 2008 all of the USA and a lot of Canada – only missing Hawaii.

Eveleth was also known for her bedazzled cardigan of the USA with “Been There Done That” on its back.

She is survived by her children William G. Basso II (Margo) of Mt. Tabor, Vt., Robert A. Basso (Linda) of Port Orange, Fla., Cynthia M. Farnsworth (Richard) of Chester, Vt., Anita S. Dregallo (Peter) of Andover Vt., and James Basso of Clayton, Del.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and both brothers George and Robert Call, and by her Husband William (Bill), passing in 2018.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Society or Bennington Veterans Home. Graveside services will be announced at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.