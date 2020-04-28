Erwin W. Ward, 1929-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Erwin W. Ward, 90, of Mechanic Street, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Erwin was born in Greenfield, Mass., Dec. 7, 1929, the son of Hezekiah and Evelyn (Ware) Ward and stepson to Pardon Harrington. He was a 1949 graduate of Vilas High School and served in the U.S. Air Force 1950 to 1954. On June 20, 1953, he married Miriam Dustin.

He worked for the Alstead Police Department from 1956, retiring in 2001 as chief. He also worked at Fellows Gear Shaper from 1956 to 1988; Auxiliary State Trooper from 1965 to 1990; a New Hampshire Marine Patrol Officer and inspector from 1958 to 1985; a hunter safety instructor from 1962 to 1972; and served in the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department from 1988 to 1998. Erwin was a member of the American Legion in Bellows Falls, the Third Congregational Church in Alstead, and was an honorary member of the Timber Owners of New England. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, playing softball, and spending time at the Ward Family Camp. He also enjoyed playing basketball and was known for his hook shot. Most notably, Erwin possessed an unmatched commitment and servitude to God, country, and community.

Erwin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Miriam; his children Wendy Ward and fiancé Paul Clark and Bruce Ward and wife Melony; his half-brothers Roger Ward and William Harrington; half-sister Ruth Libby; son-in-law Richard Hayman; grandchildren Melissa Witman, Jeremy Ward, Kyle Hayman, Angela Hoag, Krystee Quaile, Garrett Ward; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his twin brother Elwin Ward, his half-sisters Annie Gover and Frances Eldred, and his daughter Brenda Ward Hayman.

There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Erwin’s memory, and in honor of Brenda Ward Hayman, to the ALS Association, NNE Chapter, 10 Ferry St. #438, Concord, NH 03301.