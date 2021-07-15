Ervin Bushaw, 1940-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ervin “Bill” Bushaw passed away on the evening of July 4, 2021, from pancreatic cancer, having been diagnosed in February 2021. He was surrounded by family.

He was born July 2, 1940, in West Charleston, Vt., to Austin B. and Theda (Dukett) Bushaw. While always returning to the family property on Echo Lake in East Charleston, he and his family moved 19 times during the first 11 years of his schooling. He attended high school in Windsor, Vt., and Claremont VOTECH in later years.

After serving in the United States Army, he settled in Springfield and married the former Barbara Hatt in 1966. They had three daughters, Cheryl, Cathryn, and Corinne. Purchasing a home in Amsden, he kept his promise of never moving his family as he had growing up, and all his daughters graduated school while living in the same village. He and Barbara divorced in 1982 and continued to co-parent their daughters. He was a member of the Ascutney Union Church and was a volunteer for the Weathersfield Volunteer Ambulance Service for many years. He was an enthusiastic spectator at many sporting events for his daughters, locally and at the Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro, Vt.

He worked for many years at Jones and Lamson as a sheet metal fabricator and combination welder. He considered his co-workers his second family and stayed in touch with many of them over the years. He also worked for Skyline Nursery regularly, having started there in his youth.

He married Andrea Cook in October 1988. They enjoyed dancing to the band Sound Investment at the local VFW and camping in northern Vermont. He was an avid hunter and fisherman as well. Above all, he enjoyed a challenge, whether it was riding a stallion named King, building a jet engine out of his wife’s stainless-steel pots and pans, or building his own ‘32 Ford Roadster hot rod from the ground up. He was a member and volunteer for the Springfield High School Alumni Association for many years, helping line up the annual parade, selling popcorn, and joining the parade in his hot rod. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles for as long as he was able.

He was predeceased by his father, mother, elder brother Austin Bushaw, younger sister Regena Bundy, and nephew Dylan Chase. He is survived by Andrea, his best friend and younger brother Francis Bushaw (Robin), sister Holly Benner, and daughters Cheryl Bushaw (Jerry), Cathryn Feickert (Douglas), and Corinne Bushaw (Michelle), his beloved grandchildren Wesley and Victoria Feickert, an aunt, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and his “soulmate” – his dog Penny.

His family would like to thank Dr. Calorus and staff, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Oncology and Pharmacy Departments, the Visiting Nurses of Vermont and New Hampshire, Keene Medical Supply, and the Davis Memorial Chapel for their compassion, kindness, and professionalism throughout his illness and transition.

Services will be private with his ashes being scattered at his requested location. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 771 in Springfield, Vt., July 31, from 5-8 p.m. Please bring a dish, photo, or story to share.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurses of Vermont and New Hampshire or the Springfield VFW Post 771.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.