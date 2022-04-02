Errol Davis Heald, 1951-2022

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Errol Davis Heald, 70, of Perkinsville, Vt. passed away on March 28, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on July 14, 1951, the son of Alfred and Katherine (Gould) Heald. He graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1969, in the Machine Tool Coop Program at Fellows Corporation.

He worked as a machinist for J&L, Whitney Blake Company, Vermont Precision Engineering Co., and Data Materials. He also worked in construction, masonry, and logging. When he wasn’t working, he loved going to the car races and to Hampton Beach.

Errol is survived by his daughters: Jodi (Heald) Goldsmith and Amy (Heald) Bedi; his sisters, Sharon (Heald) Hannah and Judith (Heald) Brown; and his grandchildren, Jackson Goldsmith and Freyja Bedi; also by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Errol’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.