Ernestine Lake, 1925-2021

WINDSOR, Vt. – Ernestine Kimball Lake, 95, passed away at Cedar Hill Continuing Care in Windsor Jan. 23, 2021. She was born in 1925, the daughter of Ernest Kimball and Emma Rollins Kimball. She was predeceased by siblings Alice Fortez, Oliver Kimball, Forrest Kimball, Frank Kimball and Beverly Eager.

She was married 60 years to her beloved husband Henry Lake, who passed away in 2006. They spent most of their married life alternating between homes in Grafton, Vt. and Bradenton, Fla. She leaves behind four children Peter Lake and wife Polly of Wilmington, N.C., Susan Mellish and husband Lynn of Bellows Falls, Vt., Debra Dearborn and husband Peter of Bellows Falls, and Gary Lake and wife Elaine of Keene, N.H. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ernestine graduated as a registered nurse in 1946 from Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, N.H. and often spoke of how she loved her many years working in the operating room and delivery room at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Bellows Falls. Besides her family, nursing and caring for others were her passions.

Her hobbies included flower arranging, gardening, any kind of game (she was very competitive, especially at Scrabble, Bridge, Rummy, and Bingo), traveling, and antiquing. She was a wonderful hostess and loved entertaining in her home, had lots of friends wherever she went, and was a great dancer.

A memorial service will be held in Grafton, Vt. in July.