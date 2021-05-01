Ernest J. “Turk” Aumand Jr., 1925-2021

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Ernest James “Turk” Aumand Jr., 96, passed peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction, Vt. Ernest was born April 9, 1925, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Ernest J. Aumand Sr. and Mary “Mame” Ratchford Aumand. He attended schools in North Walpole, Bellows Falls (St.Charles), and Bellows Falls High School in 1943.

Turk served on the naval ship U.S.S. Santa Fe CL60 and with the incredibly famous Navy Seabees (Phillippine Islands) during World War II from 1943-1946. After the war, he worked in the family business, Aumand & Sons of North Walpole, N.H. Turk held membership and was an officer in many community organizations, including Bellows Falls Polish-American Club, BF Moose 59, Springfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, BF American Legion 37, BF Elks Lodge 1619 (Exalted Ruler), all of which he socialized with his friends enjoying his Myers Rum.

Turk liked to entertain, was a jokester, and laugh – he had a contagious and unforgettable laugh. He had a few hobbies: one of the first racecar drivers at the Claremont Speedway, started up a weight lifting group at St. Peter’s Church, arm wrestling champion in the New Hampshire and Vermont region, was considered a wine sommelier, was a very well-known and excellent caterer for parties, reunions, weddings. He also water-skied the Connecticut, coached various sports, and was one of the rebellious North Walpole (peepot harbor) River Rats.

On June 18, 1949, he married Sophie Rose Rachiski of Springfield, who survives. They have three children whom also survive, Ernest III “Smokey” and Diane Beers of North Walpole, Richard Sr. and Leann of North Walpole, Mark and Bobbi of Santee, Calif.; brother Ray of North Walpole; grandchildren Brandon, Jusden, Victoria, Jarod, Richard II, Michaila, Andrew, Arabella, and Roussane, along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Turk was very well-known and loved by all; he is “the Man, the Myth, The Legend.”

There will be a church service at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. We will have a remembrance celebration of life at Turk and Sophie’s home, 10 Kilburn St., North Walpole, N.H., following the service.