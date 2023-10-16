Ernest E. Titus, 1946-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ernest E. Titus, 77, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at his home in Springfield. He was born March 30, 1946, in Claremont, N.H., the son of Ernest Sr. and Beatrice (Ducharme) Titus. He attended school in Claremont, graduating from Stevens High School.

On Sept. 17, 1982 He married Ruth Westendorff.

Mr. Titus worked at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield, Vt., for several years. He worked as a salesman and finance manager with Kelley Chrysler in Springfield, Vt., for 13 years, and then as store manager at Pronto in Claremont, N.H.

He took great pride in his home and property. He was a very caring and giving person, always willing to lend a helping hand or donate to someone in need. He enjoyed coin collecting.

He is survived by his wife Ruth; three children Ken Waterman, Matt Waterman, and Kristina Bernard and her husband Ed; three sisters Edith Gintof, Ernestine Clark, and Elaine Glazier; one brother Richard Titus and his wife Patrice; six grandchildren Devin Waterman, Austin Waterman, Savannah Bernard, Rylea Waterman, Carter Waterman, and Esther Bernard. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, one son Heath Titus, grandson Garrett Waterman, and brother Eugene Titus.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, from 6-8 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Remix Church in Charlestown, N.H.