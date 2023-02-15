Ernest Crosier, 1949-2023 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Ernest “Ernie” Crosier, 73, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield. Vt. He was born May 3, 1949 in Randolph, Vt., the son of Bernard H. and Agnes (Bryant) Crosier. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 1967.

He served in the Chester Unit of the Army Reserves for 11 years.

On May 23, 1981 he married Sarah Vail at the Stone Church in Chester, Vt.

While in high school Ernie worked at the Grand Union in Springfield, after graduation he worked at Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield and worked for the Town of Springfield and later the Town of Chester in the cemetery department. Ernie worked for Miller Construction in Windsor, Vt. for many years, until he joined the Vail Law Office in 1981, working as a Paralegal for 40 years, which he was proud of and excelled at. Ernie also worked on occasion with the Adams Funeral Home in Chester, and the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.

Ernie loved to read, loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, and working on his woodpile. He also enjoyed country music. He was a member of the Chester Riding Club, Chester Chamber of Commerce, the Chester Rod & Gun Club, a member of the Chester American Legion Post 67, and a member of the NRA. As much as he loved to hunt, he loved animals, and was a champion at feeding the birds, and sometimes unwanted critters

He is survived by his wife Sarah of Chester, one sister Candace Fortier (Wendell) of Richford, Vt., two brothers Wayne Crosier (Diane) of Palm Coast, Fla. and Lon Crosier (Aesuk) of South Korea, brother-in-law Richard Vail (Bettie) of Pendleton, S.C.; four aunts Betty Adams and Shirley Crosier of Vernon, Vt., Erlene Bryant of Dowling Park, Fla., and Beatrice Bryant of Springfield, Vt. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Barney and Agnes Crosier, one sister Darlene Pudvah, his mother-in-law Ina Vail Adams, and his beloved dogs.

He loved his wife, his family, his dogs, and his trips to Maine with Sarah. He was a kind and gentle person with a wonderful sense of humor, and was always willing to help someone in need.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Brookside Cemetery in Chester, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Hospital Development Fund, P.O. Box 2003, Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.