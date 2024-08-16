Eric J. Fortune, 1985-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Eric James Fortune on Aug. 8, 2024. After a courageous battle with declining health, Eric left this world peacefully, surrounded by the love of his mother and brother, at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Born on Jan. 8, 1985, in Brattleboro, Vt., to Elsid (Al) and Karen Perry Fortune, Eric’s life was a journey filled with varied experiences and unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He was educated at Kurn Hattin and Bellows Falls Union High School, where his friendships blossomed, and his generous spirit was evident to all who knew him.

Eric was a man of many talents and interests, reflected in the diverse jobs he held over the years. He chiseled stones with the precision of an artist, brought life to lawns with meticulous care, and shaped tennis courts with dedication and skill. His hands also labored at the quail farm in Springfield, Vt., and Cheever Tire, but his heart found joy in his favorite role at Athens Pizza, where he formed lasting connections with the community.

Beneath his rugged exterior was a man with a heart of gold, known for his kindness and the friendships he cultivated wherever he went. Eric’s compassion shone brightest in his dedication to his grandparents Franklin and Beatrice Perry, whom he cared for with unwavering love, ensuring they could continue to live in the comfort of their home.

Eric was an avid outdoorsman, with a deep love for hunting, hiking, and the simple pleasures of fishing with his beloved sons. He relished in moments on the basketball court with his son Carter, passing down the joys of sport. In his younger years, Eric was a passionate baseball and ice hockey player, embracing the thrill of the game with the same fervor he brought to every aspect of his life.

Eric’s legacy is one of love, resilience, and a life well-lived. He is predeceased by his grandfather Elsid Fortune Sr., grandmother Mary Gallant and her husband Jerry, and grandparents Franklin and Beatrice Perry. He leaves behind his devoted parents; his cherished sons Keegan and Carter; his brother Ben; and his sisters Amanda (Mark) Scherlin of Spofford, N.H., Melinda Maddolin of Springfield, Vt., and girlfriend Jamie Zerba. Eric’s memory will also be treasured by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wide circle of friends.

Eric James Fortune’s spirit will forever be woven into the fabric of the lives he touched. Though he has left this world, his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, a testament to a man who truly lived life on his own terms.

A memorial service took place on Aug. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.