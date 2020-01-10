Elsie M. Fuller, 1926-2019

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Elsie Mable Hart Fuller, 93, of Springfield, Vt., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully from cancer at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. She was born June 27, 1926 in Weston, Vt. She was the last surviving daughter of Henry W. Hart and Rosetta (Chadburn) Hart.

On Feb. 17, 1945, she married Earl Harold Fuller of Weston, Vt. Earl was in the Army, one of the first men hit by Japanese bullets in World War II, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He predeceased her Dec. 9, 1973.

She enjoyed snowmobiling, crocheting, and cooking, but most especially visiting with her sisters Anna and Helen and reminiscing of their earlier day growing up.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Anna Hart and Helen Merrow, and her brothers Harry Hart and Charles Hart all of Weston, Vt.

She is survived by her two daughters Charlotte R. Austin of Baltimore, Vt. and Jane C. Stevens of North Springfield, Vt. She is survived by five grandchildren Vanessa Sipe and husband Keith, Bruce and Valerie Holden all of Springfield, Vt., Kevan Austin and wife Tracy and Kyle Austin, all of Baltimore, Vt., and Vern Stevens and wife Candy of Cape Coral, Fla., and also by nine great-grandchildren Kenneth Goodell, Jazmyn Sipe, Darian Holden, Hunter Briggs, Talynn Briggs, Paige Austin, and Payton Austin, Devan John Stevens of Cape Coral, Fla., and Zachary Alan Stevens who is in the Air Force. Also survived by four great-great grandchildren Kyeara Goodell, Raelynn Moore, Kenzi Goodell, Olivia Grover, and another one on the way in March 2020. She was also blessed to see two five generations. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves behind her two precious cats, Tony and Blue, who were given to her by her grandson Vern many years ago as a birthday present and are now being taken care of by her grandson Kyle.

At her request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family.