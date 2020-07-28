Ellyn Gould, 1958-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Ellyn Gould, 62, of 247 Blue Hill Rd., in Chester, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the comfort of her family home.

She was born to William and Agnes Smith of Bridgeport, Conn., March 22, 1958. She was born to one older brother Gary and was soon followed by Thomas and Richard. The family built a ski home on Chapman Road in Proctorsville where they made a permanent residence in 1973. She attended high school at Green Mountain in Chester. At that time, she met Dale, the man she later married, continuing a 44-yearlong companionship.

In their younger years, they were travel companions to Bermuda, Aruba, and Mexico. Mom loved to travel. She also did some self-guided tours to Europe with her cousins and mother. Her most recent was to Argentina to welcome the birth of her son’s daughter.

They owned and ran a bustling grocery business side by side, all while building their home for their family and enjoying adulthood. Mom enjoyed cooking and taking care of all those around her. She enjoyed the coasts of Maine, vacations to Barton, Vt., and Connecticut where a lot of her heritage family still survives. She was completely devoted to her family and was a mother figure to more than just her children. She loved her food, cooking shows, the front porch views of sunsets, bird feeders, and flowers.

My mother would do anything for anyone else. She bent over backwards for her family, and the effort shows by her strong built elite group that she designed as her “family.”

She is survived by her husband Dale; her three brothers Gary, Tom, and Richard; her children that she called hers with great pride, daughters Jessica, Olivia, Lea, and her son Joseph; and grandchildren William, Elizabeth, and Sophia; her longtime friends Mindy, Cathy Brown, Bev, and Christine, whom she adored; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Many more to list as many people who came to her home were taken under her wings and loved, fed, clothed, and supported.

She is predeceased by her parents, her brother-in-law David, and a little girl named Maggie who was almost our fifth sibling.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

We loved to make her laugh, and we will never forget that.