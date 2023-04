LUDLOW, Vt. – Ellsworth R. “Sonny” Davis, 90, of Von Ormy, Texas, died April 2, 2023, at his home. Sonny was born Nov. 26, 1932 in Ludlow, Vt. He was the son of Ellsworth C. and Dorothy E. Davis. Sonny was a 1952 graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents, and his sister Leta Hudgins. He is survived by his sister, Sue Bragg, and her family.