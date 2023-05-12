Elliott C. Bearse, 1934-2023

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Elliott C. Bearse, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, at the Southwestern Medical Center in Bennington, Vt. He was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Stoughton, Mass., the son of John S. and Janet R. (Cairns) Bearse. He attended school in Massachusetts.

On Jan. 1, 1954, he married Pauline L. Nystrom.

He was employed with the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association for 25 years. He drove trucks in Massachusetts for several years, and worked on dairy farms and farm equipment for several years. He also worked at Idlenot Dairy and owned and operated his own mechanic shop.

Elliott enjoyed mechanics and restoration projects, and working outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Pauline Bearse, one son David Bearse, one daughter Denise Fekete, one brother Harvey Bearse, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Burial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.