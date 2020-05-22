Ellen Parrish, 1940-2020

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Ellen Holt Parrish of Cavendish, Vt. passed away Saturday, May 9 2020 at home after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Norfolk, Va., July 17, 1940 to Saxon Holt and Eveline Williams. She attended high school at St. Margaret’s school in Tappahanock, Va. and Mary Washington and Old Dominion colleges.

Ellen’s work experience during her lifetime included the Museum of Natural History in New York, medical records in several hospitals, was an interior designer, craft person, and 18 years as innkeeper with her husband Jim. Ellen and Jim were married in 1967 in Virginia. Ellen was a seamstress and knitter, a passionate gardener, and enjoyed photography, painting, and traveling. After a trip to the Holy Land in 2013, Ellen became intensely interested in the suffering of persecuted Christians.

Ellen volunteered all through life with hospitals, thrift shops, and museums. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church and Altar Society in Proctorsville, Ludlow Garden Club, and served as a board member for Black River Academy Museum and Cavendish Library. She was active for many years with the reading program to help students at Cavendish Elementary School.

Ellen is survived by her husband Jim of Cavendish, sister Molly Holt of Virginia Beach, 19 nephews and nieces, and numerous great nephews and nieces. A private funeral at Annunciation Catholic Church and a commitment service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem, N.Y. were held May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Rutland Regional Hospital Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen Center, Rutland, VT 05153 or www.nazorean.org, dedicated to helping persecuted Christians, 112 S. Main St., #181, Stowe, VT 05677. A full obituary and guest book can be found at www.cabotfh.com.