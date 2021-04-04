Ella S. Briggs, 1930-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ella Sylvia Briggs, 91, passed away Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021 at Springfield Hospital. She was born Feb. 23, 1930 in the Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of Eric and Taimi (Kangas) Northland. She attended Chester schools and graduated from Chester High School.

In 1948 she married Richard Briggs; he predeceased her in 2011.

Ella was a mother and homemaker. She worked at Jewel Brook Woolen Mill, Fox Run Resort, and Okemo Mountain. She also did cafeteria services and cleaning services for Okemo Mountain and the American Legion Post 36.

She was the president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 36 for nine years and on the Board of Directors for Black River Good Neighbors for six years. She was a member of the Rebekahs Lodge 32 of Springfield, a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, a member of the Vermont-American Finnish Society, a member of the 8 and 40 Salon 120, a member of the Board of Directors for the Black River Senior Center, and a volunteer for the Veterans Hospital in White River Jct., Vt.

Ella loved country music, especially Johnny Cash. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and a big fan of Derek Jeter. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and enjoyed reading.

She is survived by one son Richard Briggs (Cheryl) of North Adams, Mass.; two daughters Sylvia Buswell (Don) of Ludlow, and Sandra Briggs also of Ludlow; four grandchildren Justin Buswell, Brent Buswell, Keith Briggs, and Robin Briggs; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by son Neil Briggs and grandson Nathan Buswell.

A graveside service will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow at a later date and will be announced at that time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ludlow Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.