Ella B. Huyler, 1924-2020

CHESTER, Vt. –Ella B. Huyler, 96, formally of Chester, died peacefully at Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor, July 9, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Woodbury, Conn., Jan. 23, 1924 to G. Gordon and Elizabeth (Smith) Cowles.

She fondly remembered the years between ages 3 and 8 when she lived with her grandparents, Lincoln and Susan Smith in Roxbury, Conn., and attended the one-room school there. Ella graduated from Woodbury High School in 1941 as class valedictorian. She graduated from Simmons College in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. On Aug. 3, 1946, she married J. Richard Huyler, also from Woodbury. Their seven children were born in Woodbury. In 1961, they moved their family to Chester to Kingdom Valley Farm, where they lived until 2002 when “Dick” Huyler died.

Ella was the school nurse at Chester-Andover Elementary School from 1965 until she retired in 1989. Many former students remember her kindness when they were feeling sick at school.

Following her retirement, she devoted more time to her favorite activities, her flower gardens and quilting. She created hundreds of quilted and cross-stitched projects from bags, vests, and wall hangings to full-sized bed quilts for each of her children. She also knit more than 50 Christmas stockings for family and friends.

Ella is survived by her seven children Betsy (Roger) Owen of Springfield; Susan (Henri de Marne) Donnis of Shelburne; J. Peter (Charlene) Huyler of Andover; Katharine (John) Tate of Ava, Mo.; John G. (Debra) Huyler of Bellvue, Colo.; Mark (Joanne) Huyler of Hatfield, Mass.; and Priscilla (Rodney) Arnold of Springfield. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Ella was predeceased by her husband and her four younger siblings Paul Cowles, Janice Millard, Robert Cowles, and June Smith.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cedar Hill for their care and kindness to Ella in her last few years. There will be no service at this time. Cards may be sent to Peter Huyler, 861 Weston-Andover Rd., Andover, VT 05143. Any donations may be made to the Chester-Andover Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143.