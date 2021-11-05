Elizabeth Rice Bennett, 1951-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Elizabeth Rice Bennett, 70, of Westminster, passed away in her home Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 with her family at her side. She was born April 7, 1951 to parents Woodrow and Elva (Lawrence) Rice. Elizabeth graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1969. She married her husband Robert Bennett in July of 1971 and went on to have two sons together.

Elizabeth is survived by her son William Bennett, his wife Jackie, and their daughters Brooke Bennett and Brittany Deyo of Bellows Falls; her son Toby Bennett, his wife Lorraine, and their son Brody and daughter Lilly of Rochester, Wash.; her two brothers Larry Rice, his wife Sara of Saxtons River, and Robert Rice of Bellows Falls. She is predeceased by her husband and parents.

There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are taking place at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt.