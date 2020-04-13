Elizabeth M. Boyd, 1925-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Elizabeth Martha (Bennett, Tessier) Boyd, 95, passed away peacefully at home with family Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born Feb. 7, 1925 in Maple Grove, Quebec, Canada to Frederick Levi and Laura Elsie (Peck) Bennett, eldest of six children. She was known to family as Liz and Betty to her co-workers.

Elizabeth spent most of her life as a caregiver, first with her brothers, then her five children, and then her grandchildren. She worked as a nurse’s aid most of her working life: Graves Nursing Home in Bellow Falls in the ’40s and ’50s; Texas Nursing Home in Bellows Falls in the ’60s and ’70s; and she also took care of a number of patients in her home in Saxtons River.

After retiring, she provided daycare for her extended family and was affectionately known as “Gram” to Michael Blanchard, Garrett Delaney, Riley and Caylen Morse. Gram enjoyed serving as chaperone on school outings and would join in the winter fun of tubing as much as she could. She celebrated her 80th birthday with a few runs down the old ski slope at the local playground; the beautiful winter day was too good to pass up. The local schools also knew Elizabeth as Gram for knitting and donating hundreds of pairs of mittens to offset the children’s lost mittens.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands Ralph Leon Tessier and Edward Forrest Boyd; brothers Byron, Freedom, Charlie, and Lawrence; and her only sister Danella, who died shortly after birth.

She is survived by sons Louis (Marva) Tessier of Clarkston, Mich., Lee (Cyndy) Boyd of Charleston, N.H.; daughters Marion Saunders of Waldoboro, Maine, Grace Boyd of Lake Mary, Fla., and Melvena Boyd of Bellows Falls. She is also survived by five grandchildren Louis “Skip” Tessier, Nanett “Nan” Hefner, Stacey Hutchison, Dena Chase, Edward Boyd; eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

At her wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.