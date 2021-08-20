Elizabeth Brennan, 1949-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Elizabeth “Betsy” Brennan, 72, passed away at the Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington, Mass., Aug. 15, 2021. She was born June 16, 1949, the daughter of Michael and Jane (Robbins) Brennan. Betsy grew up in Bellows Falls and was a 1967 graduate of the Bellows Falls High School.

Betsy is survived by her three sisters Ruth Ellen Brennan, Eileen Brennan Morrison, and Erin Brennan.

A graveside service will be held Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Donations in Betsy’s memory can be made to the NAMI, National Alliance for the mentally ill.