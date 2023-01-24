Eleanor Parker Connor, 1920-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 17, 2023, Eleanor Parker Connor peacefully left behind the earthly temple she occupied for 103 years. Eleanor loved a party and was hostess of many. Since the party was clearly over for her here, she has moved on to a place where she can reunite and rejoice in the Lord with the many beloved who have gone on before her.

She was born Jan. 1, 1920 in Walpole, N.H. to Edward P. Parker and Lillian (Jeffrey) Parker. Eleanor was a 1939 graduate of Springfield High School and worked at Springfield Telephone Company as a telephone operator 1940s-50. She and Alton E. Connor became a wedded team July 1, 1950 and continued pulling together until Sept. 12, 2009 when Alton’s death separated them.

They brought Shelley Marie (Connor), Birnie (William), and Jeremy Patrick Connor (Janet) into the world in the fullness of time and raised them well and successfully; teaching them in the way they should go. Those children, in their turn, brought them grandchildren Ian Birnie (Katherine Goodwin), Sarah (Connor), and Szopa (Michael). Then came great granddaughter Elizabeth Goodwin-Birnie. They also loved and treasured many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church figured prominently in Eleanor’s life from about the age of six onward. She served many roles in the church, including lay reading, chalice bearing, choir member, altar guild, delegate to conventions, Sunday school teacher, cleaner of upstairs and down, helping to plan and serve countless luncheons and suppers. Eleanor and Alton moved to Huger, S.C. in 2004 to live with their daughter and her husband in their home where they each drew their last breath.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Alton, her brother Edward P. Parker Jr., and sisters Harriet Polidor, Dorothy Day, Elizabeth Parker, Arlene Fortier, Marjorie Parker, and Phyllis Armstrong.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

A funeral service will take place at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. conducted by Deacon David Shuffleburg.

A reception with light refreshments will be held in the St. Mark’s parish hall immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 33 Fairground Rd., Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.