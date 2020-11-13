Eleanor Bemis, 1927-2020

ATHENS, Vt. – Eleanor Kingsley Bemis, 93, of Athens, Vt., died Nov. 11, 2020. Eleanor was born Jan. 5, 1927 in Hartland, Vt., to Cordelia Bayliss and Frank Kingsley. She was one of 12 children.

In 1957, she was married to Robert Bemis of Athens, Vt., where she became a lifelong resident. She was a hard worker and took pride in her job at the American Optical for over 30 years. In addition, she spent numerous years serving her community as an active member of the school board, justice of the peace, and several other positions.

Eleanor was known for her kind spirit and generosity in helping others. She enjoyed spending time with her friends of Charlestown and Bellows Falls senior centers; especially during band concerts, holiday bazaars, and seasonal turkey suppers. Her passion was baking, which earned her the title of “the Cookie Lady.”

Eleanor is predeceased by her husband, parents, and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son David Bemis of Athens, Vt., her two granddaughters Casey Martin and her husband Evan Martin of Westminster, Vt., and Sarah Bemis and her fiancé Douglas Somers of Newfane, Vt. She also leaves one great grandchild, Oakley Martin, her sister Katherine Morse, and many extended family, friends, and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Grace Cottage Hospital. She always supported the hospital and health clinic. She attended Grace Cottage Fair Day each year and was known for working bingo for many years.

Services are at the convenience of the family.