Elaine Folsom, 1937-2020

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – Elaine Folsom, 83, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. She was born March 7, 1937 in Townshend, Vt., the daughter of James and Nathalie (Hackett) Cole. She graduated from Leland and Grey High School in Townshend, Vt.

In 1977, she married Richard “Dick” E. Folsom. He predeceased her in 2008. She was employed as an executive secretary with Cone Blanchard in Windsor, Vt. for many years. She also owned Sally’s Consignments in Windsor, Vt.

Elaine was an artist and painter. She loved traveling with her husband, was an avid reader, and loved animals, especially her dogs.

She is survived by her sons Bob Regan and Todd Regan; two grandsons Rob and Josh; three great-grandchildren James, Arlon, and Azlan. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother Theodore “Ted” Cole.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Ascutneyville Cemetery in Ascutney, Vt. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.