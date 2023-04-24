Elaine Boynton, 1942-2023

CHARELSTOWN, N.H. – Elaine Boynton, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on April 19. Elaine was born in Rockingham, Vt., to the late Burdette Pease and Elizabeth (Jones) Pease on Nov. 9, 1942.

Elaine attended Charlestown High School, class of 1960, and worked for Cray Oil Company in North Walpole and M&W Soils Engineering in Charlestown as an administrative assistant, where she was always a friendly and helpful co-worker who brought a lively and fun spirit to every room she was in. She was a champion full-time mom and meme, raising her two children and three grandchildren, sharing her energy, fun spirit, and endless love. She was always cheering for the kids and their friends, and frequently volunteered for school events or committees. The arrival of her first great-grandson in 2021 brought her endless moments of joy in her final days.

Elaine was a long-time member of the Charlestown Women’s Club, and active with the Charlestown Area Christmas Fund. Christmas was her favorite time of year, when the Boynton house was known for its beautiful Christmas decorations, including a Christmas tree in every room of the house for the Women’s Club Christmas House Tours fundraiser. She was also proud of her involvement with the fundraising campaign to beautify Main Street with the lovely lampposts that still adorn the town today, with flowers in the summer, and wreaths in the winter.

Elaine is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, John Boynton, of North Charlestown, N.H.; her daughter Deborah (Boynton) Blanc and her husband, Matt Blanc of Charlestown, N.H.; her son Todd Boynton and his wife Lorri (Demond) Boynton of North Charlestown, N.H.; her three grandchildren, Emily (Boynton) St. Pierre and her husband Gabe St. Pierre of North Charlestown, N.H., Austin Boynton and his wife Samantha (Weick) Boynton and their son, Elaine’s only great-grandchild and light of her life, Parker Douglas Boynton, of Charlestown, N.H., and Samantha Blanc and her fiancé Christopher Bogossian, of Manchester, Vt. She was predeceased by both her parents and an infant sister.

Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel at 34 Main Street, Charlestown, N.H., on Saturday, April 29, from 1-3 p.m., followed by a reception for friends and family at 213 Pepere’s Road, North Charlestown, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Elaine’s memory to David’s House, 461 Mount Support Road, Lebanon, NH 03766 or online at www.davids-house.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or online at www.alz.org

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.