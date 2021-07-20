Eiberta E. Corsale, 1936-2021

KEENE, N.H. – Eiberta “Sis” E. Corsale, of Water Street, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the American House. She was born Dec. 29, 1936 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of James and Doris Huntoon Shaughnessy. She attended school in North Walpole and was a 1954 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. She worked for New England Telephone for many years.

On Dec. 18, 1974 in Keene, N.H., she married Joseph Corsale, who died April 2, 2004. Sis is survived by Gerald Shaughnessy of Alfred, Fla., and a sister Margaret Omholt of Little Rock, Ark., and many nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time resident of Claremont, N.H. and a communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont. Sis was an avid sports fan.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H., Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt.