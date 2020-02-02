Edwin O. Pratt Sr., 1926-2020

LANGDON, N.H. – Staff Sergeant Edwin Oscar Pratt Sr., 93, of Mellish Road, passed away peacefully and went to be with our Lord Jan. 28, 2020. He was born to Oscar Fred Pratt of Alstead and Mary Agnes Porter of Charlestown July 2, 1926. He was predeceased by a son Mark, who was stillborn, and Edwin Pratt Jr. in 2005. He had an older sister Edith and sisters Ethel, Barbara, and Lillian, and a brother Robert, and half-brother Franklin Leonard.

He enlisted in the Army Infantry at the age of 16 and took his basic training in Fort Blanding, Fla. He fought in World War II in the European Theater and the Battle of the Bulge with 175 men in L Company. He was in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He liberated women who were tortured in cages and shared his rations with starving children. He received a Purple Heart and an honorable discharge after serving detached service in a laundry and dry-cleaning establishment in Fulder, Germany.

In the ‘60s, Edwin pastored the Deliverance Revival Tabernacle in Bellows Falls, Vt. He drove truck for C.J. LaFrank lumber in Alstead, N.H. and also worked for Woodell & Daughters in Alstead. He was married to Claire Hawksley of Alstead for 19 years.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 54 years Judith Balch of Chester, Vt.; daughter Donna Bascom of Bellows Falls, Vt.; stepdaughter Wendy Fitch of Milton, Fla.; sons David of Bellows Falls, Daniel of Fitzwilliam, N.H., Dale of Amherst, N.H., Robert of Springfield, Vt.; daughter Faith of Underhill, Vt.; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

There will be calling hours Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service beginning at 12 p.m. at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Alstead, N.H.