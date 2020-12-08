Edward J. Deloch, 1952-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Edward J. Deloch passed away unexpectedly at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital Sept. 11, 2020. He was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., June 20, 1952 to Anthony Deloch and Elizabeth (Anna) Klapa Deloch. He attended schools in Walpole, N.H., graduating in 1970 and joined the U.S. Navy. He spent four years in Long Beach, Calif. He earned a certified diesel mechanic degree.

After leaving the Navy, he returned to the Bellows Falls area and worked as a mechanic for the state of Vermont for 23 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and his many friends and family.

He was predeceased by his dad and mom and one brother Kashmir Deloch. He is survived by three sisters Rosita Deloch of Keene, N.H., Monica Howe of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Helen Howard of Bellows Falls, Vt.; his daughter Heather Deloch of North Walpole, N.H.; and his two beloved grandchildren Josiah Evan Phillips and Runa Anna Phillips. He was a dedicated dad and grandfather.

Services will be held at a later date.