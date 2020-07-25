Edward A. Griswold, 1973-2020

BALTIMORE, Vt. – Edward A. Griswold, 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1973 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Arliend and Debbie (Martel) Griswold. He graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1992.

He enjoyed guns, carpentry, and dabbled in mechanical repairs.

He leaves behind his daughter Elisabeth Griswold and his significant other Christy Thomas of Baltimore, Vt.; two brothers Eric Griswold and Ethan Griswold (Lisa); his mother Debbie; stepdaughter Crystal Hawkins and step-grandson Vladamir Hawkins; nephew Shawn Griswold; and two nieces Allison and Haley Gibbons. He was predeceased by his father Arliend.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.