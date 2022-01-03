Edgar Charles Simpson, 2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Edgar Charles Simpson, 49, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away unexpectedly December 24, 2021 at the Springfield Hospital. Edgar was the son of Steven and Georgina (Simpson) Thomas Sr. of Bellows Falls.

Edgar graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1991 and went on to pursue a career in trucking. He drove for Whitney Trucking, C&S, and Bazin Brothers. Edgar was a part of many organizations in Bellows Falls, including the elks, the moose, and the legion. He was known for being very social and always became the life of the party.

Edgar is survived by three brothers, Chad Simpson of Springfield, Steven Thomas Jr. of Bellows Falls, and Todd Thomas of Bellows Falls. He is also survived by two sisters, Melissa Simpson of Unity and Tracy Smith of Belmont, N.H. He also has many nieces and nephews. Edgar is predeceased by his parents.

A service will be held Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, located at 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. A reception will follow at the moose next door.