Easter services 2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. –

First Baptist Church

Breakfast will be served for the First Friday Supper at the First Baptist Church on April 7. There will be eggs, pancakes, waffles, meat, potatoes, and beverages. Vegan and gluten free options will be available. Food will be served from 5-6:30 p.m., for take out call 802-463-3220 between 3:30-5 p.m. The proceeds will benefit the Rockingham Recreation Programs.

There will be Easter Services at the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls. There will be a sunrise service on Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery Gazebo in Bellows Falls, breakfast to follow at the church. There will be a Traditional Easter Service at the church on Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Immanuel Episcopal Church

Maundy Thursday service, April 6, begins at 6 p.m. in our chapel. We will move about the church proper to recreate the last supper that Jesus would have shared with his disciples.

Good Friday service, April 7, Stations of the Cross, begins at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. We proceed through the stations, taking time to pause at each with a brief reading.

Easter Vigil is held on Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m., to accommodate those who do not wish to rise early or stay up late.

Holy Easter service, April 9, begins at 10 a.m., in person, only in the sanctuary.

All are welcome at Immanuel Episcopal Church to participate and receive communion. Please join us either in person or via zoom. To access Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. –

Brownsville Community Church

Sunday, April 2 was Palm Sunday, the start of the celebration of Easter Week.

On Thursday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Maundy Thursday Service.

Friday, April 7 brings the community a free Good Friday Concert at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Good Friday Service at 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. there will be the Great Brownsville Community Church Easter Egg Hunt! This will happen in Tribute Park, adjacent to the church, and will continue until all 1,500 eggs are found. Each egg will contain a treasure or two, special to youngsters.

The Sunday Sunrise Service on April 9 will start at 7:30 a.m. at Ascutney Outdoors, where the morning view will provide a dramatic back drop for those attending. There will be warmth from the fire pit if weather allows.

Enjoy the Community Easter Breakfast at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall at the church, where volunteers will be serving up pancakes, sausage, and maple syrup. Then join your neighbors at the Easter Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m. Donations are welcome.

The Easter Sunday Service follows breakfast at 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary, which will be adorned with beautiful spring flowers.

WESTMINSTER, Vt. –

The First Congregational Church of Westminster

Holy week services at 3470 US Route 5, in Westminster, Vt. You can also meet our new pastor Rich O’Donnell, who will be leading us in worship.

On Maundy Thursday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a simple meal of soup and bread around the table followed by communion. In addition, at 6:30 p.m. there will be a short service in the sanctuary. On Good Friday, April 7, join us for music and meditation from 12-3 p.m. to commemorate the three hours of Christ’s suffering on the cross.

In addition there will be a Good Friday service at 5:30 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, April 9, at 6:19 a.m., there will be a sunrise service at Kurn Hattin, in front of the Mayo building, with a beautiful view of the Connecticut River Valley at sunrise. Dress for the weather. Afterwards there will be an Easter breakfast in the church fellowship hall at 7 a.m.

Please RSVP by calling 802-518-0321 if you would like breakfast. At 10 a.m. there will be a special Easter service in the sanctuary, complete with songs, celebrations, and flowers. Alleluia!