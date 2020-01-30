Duane G. Hammond, 1944-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Duane G. Hammond, 76, fell asleep in Christ Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after he was tragically hit and killed by a truck while walking across the highway near his home in Christiansted, St. Croix, USVI. He was born in Springfield, Vt., Feb. 18, 1944, the son of Gordon Hammond and Beatrice Hammond of Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in the class of 1962. He was a resident of Christiansted, St Croix and spent summers in Springfield, Vt.

He is survived by his mother Beatrice (Betty) Smith Robitaille, one sister Carol M. Brown of Springfield, and one brother Roger Hammond of Englewood, Fla. and Springfield, Vt. He’s survived by five daughters Deborah Hulser of Enfield, N.H., Tamara Hammond of Lebanon, N.H., Keturah Hammond of Long Meadow, Mass., Crystal Hoke of Greenfield, N.H., and Deanna Hoke of Keene, N.H.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father Gordon Hammond in 1972 and his granddaughter Eden Tenney in 2019.

He was talented in electronics and owned Hammond’s TV of Springfield and The Electronic Wizard of Ludlow, Vt. He installed dishes for TV on St. Croix, working for Herb Glenn. He enjoyed working for Cape Air Airlines in Lebanon, N.H. and Christiansted where he was cross-trained and worked for nine years before retiring.

He was a landlord at Peters Farm Condos, Christiansted. He served in the USAF, 1962-1966, enjoyed dancing, music, played the accordion, open water diving, hiking swimming, painting, and electronics. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. Graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakland Cemetery, assisted by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.