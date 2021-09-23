Duane A. Cody, 1953-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Duane A. Cody of Springfield, Vt., died Sunday, Aug. 29 at Bay State Hospital in Springfield, Mass., after a long battle with varied health issues. Duane was born May 9, 1953, in Keene, N.H., and was the oldest son of the late Arthur E. Cody and Gloria M. Cody.

Duane had a deep love for racing of all kinds as well as music. He and his wife enjoyed running a karaoke business together for many years. Duane also was a woodworker by trade and ran his own shop for many years.

Duane loved spending time with all his family. Duane is survived by his wife Bonny Cody, his daughter Crystal Morse, as well as his three stepsons Evan Goldsmith, Shane Goldsmith, and Shawn Goldsmith and his wife Sara Campbell-Goldsmith and his foster daughter Bethany Bennett. He is also survived by his sister Darlene Cody Martin and husband Danny, his brothers Arthur Cody and wife Linda, Del Cody and wife Cora, and David Cody and his stepmother Sandy Cody. Duane had 10 grandchildren of which was his whole world.

There will be a celebration of life Oct. 10, 2021 at the Bartonsville Grange starting at noon.