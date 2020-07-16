Dorothy M. Whittemore, 1925-2020

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Dorothy M. Whittemore, 95, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of Edward and Veronica (Dashner) Novakoski. She graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1943 and later from Simmons College in Boston. On June 26, 1949, she married Gilbert F. Whittemore in Springfield. He predeceased her Jan. 24, 1989.

She worked as a secretary at LoveJoy Tool Company while attending high school, as a secretary with Factory Mutual Insurance Company in Boston – where she met a certain handsome appraiser – and served as the librarian at the Perkinsville Elementary School before working as an English teacher at the Riverside Middle School. She retired in 1983.

She also served as a lister with the town of Perkinsville, volunteered for blood drawings, and worked the polls. She was also a member of the Home Dem Club, the Red Hat Society, and St. Mary’s Altar Society.

She and Gil raised their seven children in Perkinsville and also owned the Perkinsville General Store for 13 years. She enjoyed reading, knitting, quilting, crossword puzzles, cooking, the New England Patriots, traveling, and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy in life was being a Grammy – also known as Goosie.

Dorothy took many trips abroad with her son Gilbert as well as several travel buddies.

She was one of the sweetest, kindest people to walk the face of the Earth. She often put others before herself right up to the very end. Rest in Peace, Mom…fly high.

She is survived by her children Jonathan Whittemore, Scott Whittemore, Jeffery Whittemore, Edward Whittemore, Camilla Whittemore, and April Case; 13 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 15 step-great-grandchildren; two sisters Marion Koledo and Irene Fullum; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by one son Gilbert F. Whittemore Jr., Aug. 27, 2017.

A funeral mass was held July 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.