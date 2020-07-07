Dorothy H. Perry, 1921-2020

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Dorothy H. Perry, 99, of Church Street, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Dorothy was born Jan. 14, 1921 in Westminster, first of eight children of Paul and Sarah (Wright) Harlow. She was a 1938 graduate of Bellows Falls High School and remained very active with the Alumni Association, attending all of their meetings. Dorothy attended hairdressing school in Springfield, Mass. and was self-employed for most of her 43-year career in the Bellows Falls area.

She and her survivors are members of the Mayflower Society. Dorothy was a charter member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, July 10, 1949, where she awarded Star Recorder, Collegian, and the Academy of Friendship degree. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Bellows Falls Women’s Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and last year was honored by Westminster Cares as the oldest member. She was generous with her time and resources to many local and national organizations.

She enjoyed many different Bingo venues and loved her annual trip to Maine with her children and grandchildren. She dearly enjoyed her last years as a cribbage team member at the Moose Family Center and her weekly cribbage games with family. Dorothy enjoyed traveling to many states in the U.S., and also a trip to Ireland where she kissed the Blarney Stone at 85 years old.

Surviving is her son Richard Doyle and wife Holly; grandson Sean Doyle and wife Sarah; granddaughter Kelly Dibernardo and husband Joe; son Robert Doyle and his children Brendan Doyle, Katey Doyle, and Jada Spaulding-Doyle; her daughter Sally Remillard and partner Bryan; granddaughter Jessica Kemp and husband Jeremy; grandsons Christopher and Mathew Doyle; and great-grandchildren Julia, Brooke, Taylor, Vaughn, Isaac, and Zaylee; and great-great-grandchild Ryan Anuhea; her daughter-in-law Nan Doyle; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son James Doyle.

There will be a graveside service Thursday, July 9 at 2 p.m. in the Westminster Cemetery in Westminster, Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.