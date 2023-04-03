Dorothy Elizabeth Mann (Deware), 1943-2023

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Dorothy Elizabeth Mann (Deware), 79, of Charlestown, N.H. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023, after battling a prolonged illness. Dorothy was born on April 27, 1943, to Rainsford Deware and Helen Deware (Day) of Harvard, Mass. Dorothy was the wife of David Mann of New York. Dorothy and David had three children, Robert Mann of Claremont, N.H., Robin Mann of Gilford, N.H., and Richard Mann of Charlestown, N.H.

Dorothy was better known as Dottie, Dot, or Dot Dot by her loved ones. A charismatic woman with a booming soul, she was outgoing and outspoken, and did not hold back when it came to the people or things she loved in her life. Dottie was a woman of profound faith, passionate, and a caretaker to many that crossed her path, touching many people’s lives through the years. She was an outstanding baker and was always on the go, though she did enjoy her late afternoon naps. Dottie was the matriarch of the family from early on in life. She played a big part in raising her younger sisters while establishing her own growing family, and hosted many holidays and family gatherings at her homes in Vermont.

Dottie spent countless summers in York Beach, Maine. She enjoyed these times with her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, and nieces. When she wasn’t relaxing at the camper or on the beach enjoying the sand, waves, and good books, she kept busy by working at the infamous Goldenrod and various retail shops in the York and Ogunquit areas. Later in life she took to traveling cross-country with her husband while he worked as a tractor-trailer driver in the transportation industry, sharing many adventures and seeing many sights along the way, eventually retiring in Charlestown, N.H. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents Rainsford and Helen Deware, her husband David Mann, and her sister Susan Cornelius (Deware). She is survived by her children Robert Mann, Richard Mann, and Robin Mann and her husband Jeff Henslee; grandchildren Stephan Lee, Matthew Lee, and Benjamin Mann; great grandchildren Maddox Lee, Noah Lee, Logan Lee, Sawyer Lee, and Wyatt Lee, brother Rainsford Deware Jr., sisters Debra Lowe and Wanda Loasby, brother-in-law George Loasby Jr., nephew Rainsford Deware III; nieces Justine Atlas, Yvette Lorraine, Heather Loasby, Amanda Lowe, and Jessica Lowe, as well as many other extended family members and friends.

The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life ceremony in the coming months, in which they will gather to reflect on all the love they have for Dottie, and the memories of her beautiful life. She will be greatly missed. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.