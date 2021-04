ANDOVER, Vt. – The memorial service for Dorothy Bergquist of Andover, Vt. will be held Saturday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Andover Community Church. After the service, a luncheon will be provided at the Andover Town Hall.

The memorial service for her granddaughter, Shoshanna Ruth Welch, who died in Pueblo, Colo., Dec. 25, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. at Heald Cemetery in Andover.