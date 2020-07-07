Dorothy B. Frink, 1927-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Dorothy “Dot” B. Frink, 92, of Twin Valley Estates, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Dorothy was born in Littleton, N.H. July 18, 1927, the daughter of Carroll and Beulah (Bradshaw) Trombley and was a 1946 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Dorothy enjoyed going to church, knitting, and spending time with her family.

On July 18, 1953, Dorothy married William H. Frink in Rockingham, Vt. He predeceased her April 2, 2002.

Dorothy is survived by her sons Peter and Mark, both of Charlestown, N.H., John (Christy) of Hartland, Vt.; two grandchildren John Jr. (Courtney) of Hartland, Vt. and Tyler (Kayla) of Goshen, N.H.; three great-grandchildren Hunter, Emma, and Mia; sister Betty Jones; brother Bob Trombley; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Caroline, and brothers Carroll and Charles.

There will be a graveside service July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Bellows Falls, Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.